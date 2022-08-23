Pembroke Dock is celebrating a new digital legacy to mark last week's launch of the town's ground-breaking £60 million development project.

Work on Pembroke Dock Marine got underway last week which will see the port transformed into a centre of excellence for marine engineering and renewables activity, creating employment opportunities and economic prosperity for the region.

Project partners - the Port of Milford Haven, Marine Energy Wales, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Celtic Sea Power - commissioned the Aloud Charity, which facilitates a range of singing programmes across Wales, to develop a music video featuring local school pupils and members of the community to promote the opportunities which are being generated in the area and create a sense of pride around the project.

Choir leaders from the Aloud Charity spent two days at Ysgol Harri Tudur delivering song-writing workshops where pupils composed their own verses which were then performed and professionally filmed.

The chorus was written by Alex Stacey who is a member of singer and songwriter Amy Wadge’s team who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ella Henderson and most recently co-wrote the song ‘Space Man’ which came second in the Eurovision Song Contest.

On the final day of the project, the team met with a range of local groups, businesses and individuals in Pembroke Dock who joined in with the new song and appeared in the music video including volunteers from the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society, Mainstay Marine Solutions and Pembroke Dock Town Council.

Hollie Phillips, Community Engagement Assistant at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “This has been a fantastic collaboration from start to finish

"We were able to talk to the pupils from Ysgol Harri Tudur about the Pembroke Dock Marine project to help inspire them to write the lyrics and give them information about the developments that are happening in their town.

"We hope we’ve sparked some interest in the types of careers that could be available to them right on their doorstep as we play our part in meeting the Country’s Net Zero targets whilst creating local green jobs for future generations.”

The Aloud Charity’s mission is to provide life-changing experiences through song for young people in Wales.

Created in 2012 to give underrepresented boys from marginalised Welsh communities the opportunity to sing, the charity now facilitates a range of singing programmes including Only Boys Aloud, Only Kids Aloud and Aloud Girls.

The organisation engages with around 350 young people a week in rehearsal venues across Wales, improving their confidence, nurturing talent and offering exciting performance opportunities.