Former Pembroke Dock councillor Paul Dowson has been barred from holding any form of public office for the next three years after being found guilty of bullying, providing fabricated evidence to the Ombudsman and of misleading the public.

At this week’s hearing of a case tribunal convened by the president of the adjudication panel for Wales, a unanimous decision was made that Dowson had failed to comply with Pembrokeshire County Council’s stringent codes of conduct.

The Tribunal found that in 2020, Dowson falsely and publicly accused fellow Pembroke Dock councillor, Joshua Beynon, of sharing a pornographic video of a girl under the age of 17. This, confirmed the tribunal, was ‘factually untrue’.

When Dowson later repeated his false accusations, he 'bullied' Cllr Beynon which was again contrary to the code of conduct.

Between September 2020 and February 2021 Dowson falsely and publicly accused a member of the public of being an ex-offender and engaged in a Facebook conversation with a second member of the public who he accused of being listed on the sex offenders’ register.

This, said the panel ‘sought to discredit him in a wilful and harmful way’. Once again the tribunal concluded this was factually untrue’.

Dowson then commenced a ‘misinformation’ exercise after posting online that the Welsh government’s relationships and sex education curriculum aimed to teach three-year-old children about masturbation and that lesson plans for 11-year-olds and upwards contained references to bondage, anal sex and facial ejaculation.

The panel concluded that in making each of these claims Dowson ‘wilfully misinformed people'. In doing so, he brought his office and his Authority into disrepute contrary to the Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile the panel’s conclusion has been welcomed by Cllr Joshua Beynon.

He said: “I’m glad the Adjudication Panel for Wales have delivered this unanimous verdict but Pembrokeshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Public Services Ombudsman need to consider how it took almost two and a half years for this verdict to be delivered, while the victims named in the report continued to suffer these false allegations.

“Over the course of this period I stood up to Mr Dowson and was lambasted by some for not doing my job properly as a councillor.

“In fact, I would argue I was doing the right thing in standing up to this lying and bullying behaviour by someone in a position of power and authority.”