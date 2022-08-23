JUDGE Paul Thomas rejected Lewis Haines' defence statement and stated Haines killed Lily Sullivan with no intention to help her.

Judge Thomas could not accept that Haines, 31, had tried to pull Lily out after callously pushing her into the Millpond on December 17, 2021, after his sexual advances were rejected by Lily.

The defence tried to claim Haines' statement of events was correct saying that Haines' account was broadly consistent with the account he gave immediately to his mother.

Defence barrister John Hipkins QC also said the account was consistent with the location of exhibits found in the middle of the lane and at the Millpond where events on the night transpired.

Haines, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, could potentially face a minimum sentence of 30 years for the murder of Lily.

The case continues Friday, August 25, at Swansea Crown Court, as Haines is yet to be sentenced.

Read Judge Thomas' facts on the case in full, below:

"Lily and Haines had both been drinking heavily on the night of the 16th and 17th December last year.

"Lily was between two and three times over the drink-drive limit. Haines was well over three times.

"They both by chance ended up in a nightclub in Pembroke called Out. Lily had gone there with a friend and had arranged for her mother to pick them up at two in the morning.

"Haines at that time had a long-term partner who was not pleased to go out late that night. He was involved in family proceedings relating to his 4-year-old daughter from another relationship.

"CCTV footage in the club showed interaction between Haines and Lily. When they left the club at around closing time the two of them were together. They could be seen in a doorway and I draw that they were kissing and cuddling.

"They went together down an alleyway to a local feature known as the Millpond. I have no doubt that some degree of intimacy was intended between the two and Lily was willing for that to happen.

"It is common ground that they both entered the alley at around 1.45am and they stayed there for around about an hour.

"Lily tragically cannot give evidence about what happened in the lane during that period.

"Haines has chosen not to give evidence at this hearing. He has provided a defence statement. He did give accounts to his partner and family that night. Having heard evidence I am sure a degree of intimacy occurred in the lane.

"I am sure sexual intercourse did not happen as Lily did not want that to happen.

"During the time they were in the lane, Mrs Sullivan was ringing her daughter trying to find out where she was.

"There was a call at 2.27am which Lily answered and did not appear to be distressed simply saying she was not far away.

"Twenty minutes later at 2.47am Lily again answered her mobile phone, again there was no indication of distress but that phone call was ended abruptly.

"There is some grey CCTV footage from the lane. What is depicted in that is at one point Lily's phone is seen to be moving repeatedly around at a time when phone calls were incoming.

"Around the same time a local barber who lived over the alleyway heard a man and woman quarreling, with the woman not wanting to move from where she was.

"I will discredit his evidence due to the time discrepancy, however around the same time a neighbour heard a female scream.

Paddles nightclub, now Out, where the pair met on the fateful night

"Subsequently found in the alleyway, about halfway along, were some significant items, most significant of all being Lily's phone.

"Also there was a rizla paper and tobacco, and also her brown jacket which she had been wearing.

"I find that she did not leave the alleyway of her own admission but was forcibly taken by Haines.

"She was later found dead at the Millpond after a member of the defendant's family called police.

"Her body was naked from the waist up. Her top was found slightly damp in vegetation by the pond.

"I come to the conclusion she was not wearing that top when she went into the river. I find it was removed from Lily by Haines against her will.

"Although there is no evidence of damage, that garment was still tied at the back.

"During that same period between the alleyway and the edge of the pond, Haines struck Lily on several occasions. That was done with significant force, he then strangled her, probably to death, then put her in the Millpond.

"I reject the account he put in his defence statement that he went into the water to try save Lily.

"If he went into the water at all it was to put her in the water not pull her out. His intention was to silence her.

"He was close to the Main Street. He passed many houses on his way home, a 30-minute walk, he made no attempt to help Lily or get assistance. I do not accept his story he attempted to get her out.

Lily's body was found in the Millpond, naked from the waist up

"Lily going into the water was a deliberate act on his part. He did not want anyone to know what had happened in the lane.

"At around 3 o'clock that morning killing her was the only way he could be confident she would not survive to tell her family what had happened. It was only after he knew she would not survive he let others know.

"Why did Haines want to assure Lily could not be saved? He told his family she threatened to accuse him of rape. He did in fact not rape her.

"There was no evidence of penetration. I am sure they were in that lane for some time and having intimated contact with Lily to a point, Lily decided she was going to meet her mother and go home.

"She made it clear from the phone call with her mother she did not want to go as far as sexual intercourse.

"I am sure Haines was frustrated by this because he had expectations and hopes it would go further, so he became forceful, to which she resisted.

"I am sure Lily did not remove her top voluntarily. I am sure Haines took it off her before he put her into the pond. His blood was found on it.

"Lily's handbag was found in the pond with a clump of her hair entangled on it.

"He had tried to force himself upon her against her will when he got frustrated. That explains the scream that was heard.

"Why did he do it? At that time Haines had a great deal to lose. He was in the middle of proceedings about the future of his daughter.

"Reasons like these explain why he strangled Lily, to prevent her telling people he was trying to get her to go further than she was willing."

