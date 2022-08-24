A 56-year-old St Davids man has been banned from driving for two years after admitting four motoring offences.

Karl Edwards of Yr Hafan appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Monday August 22.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance, a licence or MoT for his Dodge Caliber car.

The court was told that police stopped Edwards as he drove on the B4586 at Jeffreyston on May 18.

Following a positive roadside breath test, a blood sample showed 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit being 35.

For the excess alcohol offence, Edwards was given a 12-month community order and a 24-month driving ban, as well as being ordered to pay £300 costs, a £95 surcharge and a £54 fine.

No separate penalties were imposed for the other offences.