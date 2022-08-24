A major consultation process is underway following significant development proposals for the site of the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel in Pembroke Dock.

Plans released by Evans Banks Planning Limited indicate that the 2.45acre site has been chosen for a new residential care home, which is estimated to contain between 55 and 70 en-suite bedrooms as well as two linked blocks of bungalows.

As a result of the development’s size, a pre-application consultation procedure is now underway which will give people the opportunity to submit their comments and responses to the proposals.

The former Cleddau Bridge Hotel, which is situated on the Essex Road and near to the junction leading to Pembroke Ferry, has lain in a semi-derelict condition following a fire that broke out in March 2019.

Full planning was granted in May 2018 for the change of use to a 48-bedroom care home however as a result of the fire, the building suffered severe structural damage to its entire fabric while some sections have completely collapsed.

The development proposals, which are being spearheaded by the Swansea-based company Hawkfire Developments Limited, will comprise the complete demolition of the hotel buildings and the construction of the substantial residential home which will have day rooms, a dining room, staff offices, a commercial kitchen and storage facilities.

The site will also include two linked bungalow blocks and adjoining garden spaces.

The consultation procedure was launched earlier this month and will continue until Friday, September 9.

Responses can be made via email to info@evansbanks.com or in writing to Evans Banks Planning Ltd, 2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA.

The planning documents can be viewed online and are also available at Pembroke Dock Library, Water Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DW.