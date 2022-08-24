Fleet-footed fundraisers who ran in the recent Tenby 10k have presented more than £1,100 to the RNLI.

Andy Newman and team-mate Neil Hendy have raised nearly £40,000 for various charities by taking part in over 50 events as The Wolverhampton Bobsled Team.

And they raised plenty of smiles and lots of money when they did a weekend’s fundraising in Tenby.

Andy said: “On Saturday July 30 we did a bucket collection at Tenby harbour and then on the Sunday we ran the Tenby 10k carrying buckets to collect money for the RLNI.

"We also had donations given to us from friends. We managed to raise £1,142.42.

Andy Newman and Neil Hendy (centre) are pictured with Neil Thomas (left) and Tenby RNLI's Phil Rees. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

"We were invited to the Tenby RLNI station to hand over a cheque on Monday August 22.

"We raised the money in memory of Roger Thomas BEM, who was Deputy Launching Authority for many years at the station.

"Roger's son, Neil Thomas, who is a neighbour of mine in Tenby came along to the presentation with us.

"We handed over the cheque to Phil Rees who is the lifeboats' operation officer.

"We would to thank the very kind people of Tenby who donated to such a wonderful local charity We hope to return again in the future."