THE incident is now closed following large fire in commercial premises, which caused havoc near Milford Haven.

The fire occurred at Waterston industrial estate at around 2pm on Sunday, August 14, with firefighters from 20 stations across mid and west Wales assisting in tackling the blaze.

Pembrokeshire County Council say the incident involved three large commercial sheds, used for storing household waste.

At its peak, 14 fire appliances, a high-volume pump and incident command unit were on the scene, with around 100 Firefighters working tirelessly throughout the afternoon, evening and into the night to bring the incident under control.

Local farmers also provided major support in containing the fire.

At the time the fire broke out, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were already dealing with a series of wildfires across Pembrokeshire.

The incident at Waterston is now said to be 'officially closed'.

The council has now confirmed that the fire service are no longer at the site, with the fire extinguished by Wednesday, August 17.

As well as fire service personnel, the incident required a significant multi-agency response, with Dyfed Powys Police, Natural Resources Wales, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council, Dragon LNG, Valero Pembrokeshire Oil Terminal and other key partners from Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum collaborating to deal with the challenges this incident brought about.

The fire could be seen for miles

Pembrokeshire County Council Deputy Leader Paul Miller was grateful to the communities and the resilience shown by the public.

"Once again I would like to thank Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters in ensuring this large fire was brought under control," said Cllr Miller.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to the communities of St Davids, Newgale and Waterston for their patience – and support for first responders.

"In addition, I want to thank the local farmers who assisted the fire service to ensure that water was made available as the fire intensified.

"This community response is typical of the people of this county, which I am very proud to call home."

