The bins at a maggot and fly-infested Pembroke Dock housing complex having been described by a Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member as being ‘a health and safety risk to staff’.

The comments were made after residents of The Old Coronation School Flat complex claimed their rubbish hadn’t been collected for several weeks. with the result that an unacceptable build-up of rubbish was attracting maggots and flies both internally and externally to their properties.

But this week cabinet member for residents’ services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, stated that council binmen have had ‘ongoing issues’ concerning the accessibility of the refuse bins for over two months.

“The bins currently used at the complex are not fit for purpose as they’re damaged and pose a health and safety risk to our staff,” he said.

“We’ve made numerous attempts to engage with the previous landlord to try and resolve the issues, and this week we shall be meeting with the new landlord to look to resolve the issue shortly.”

Cllr Sinnett confirmed that the last rubbish collection was made at The Old Coronation School flats on August 10, while the next collection was expected to take place today (Wednesday, August 24).

“Historically, if a collection hasn’t been able to take place due to access issues, then additional attempts to access the complex have been made where operationally possible,” added Cllr Sinnett.

Residents of the complex recently expressed their dismay at their inability to contact their landlord concerning the state of the bins and their problem was made increasingly worse during the recent hot spell.

“The landlord has left us with no contact details with the result that we feel totally abandoned,” said one of the residents.

“The situation is now a real health risk to everyone who lives here and as the temperatures remain high, we’re unable to open our windows because of all the flies that are gathering outside.

“We just want something to be done to resolve the situation once and for all.”