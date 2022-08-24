THE Ministry of Defence has released the dates that Pembrokeshire residents can expect to hear firing from the local ranges for the next month.

Both the Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges are involved in the firing exercises for September.

The MOD has said it plans to have firing at the ranges on the below dates:

Castlemartin

Day firing (8am to 4.30pm): September 5-9, 12-16, 19-22, 27-30.

Night firing (6.30pm to 11.30pm: September 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29.

Manorbier

Day firing (8am to 5.30pm): September 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30.

There will be no night time firing planned for Manorbier range.

These dates are subject to change due to conditions and unforeseen circumstances and anyone wishing to check whether firing is taking place can call 01646 662496 to find out more as unscheduled firing may take place at Castlemartin. To check on the latest in terms of firing at Manorbier, you can contact 01834 871282 during office hours or 01834 870098 to hear a recorded message on range activity.

During the firing dates, the road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed to the public. The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govan’s will also be closed.

MORE NEWS

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path section which passes through the eastern side of Castlemartin will be open on non-firing days but closed on firing days and anyone walking this path must stay on the road and footpath as outlined by white posts.

All other areas of the range are out of bounds.

Residents should note that the restrictions will be relaxed or adjusted depending on the firing programme being amended and there may be heavy vehicle movement on local roads during September.

Residents and visitors are reminded that they must not touch anything found on the range, beach or in the sea.