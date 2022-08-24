A NEW online initiative to identify people needing affordable housing was launched at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

The survey is an independent survey from community groups wishing to support individuals and communities in west Wales.

The initiative is a collaboration between 4CG Cymru Co-operative in Cardigan and the local community development charity PLANED in Narberth.

Spokesperson Hedd Harries said: “We are contacting all Town and Community councils within the communities identified but also are encouraging voluntary groups to get involved in notifying local people of the chance to have their say.

“We are looking to closing the survey on October 31, therefore people need to send their responses by this date”

Shan Williams of 4CG Cymru Cooperative said: "Housing for local people is a highly important issue, we are seeing census figures showing a depopulation of rural areas as local people are priced out and the lack of well-paid employment.

“The increasing cost of living will compound the problem. We have to look at radical solutions"

Cris Tomos said: “There is such a need for local affordable housing and having a current picture of the housing need in each community would allow relevant organisations to plan for the housing needs in each area for future generations.

“We need to see local communities leading on housing developments to ensure that they meet the local demand.

“Initiatives such as Community Land Trusts, Cooperative housing projects and co-housing initiatives are led by local people and are becoming ever popular.”

The online survey is available in English and Welsh HERE.