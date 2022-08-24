TWO Pembrokeshire companies have applied for goods vehicle operator licences.

In public notices placed in the Western Telegraph on August 24, the Traffic Commissioner outlined the applications.

The first is Pembrokeshire Freight, based at The Haven, Llanfyrnach. The company is applying to change its existing licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and one trailer at Unit 9, Cillefwr Industrial Estate, Johnstown, Carmarthen, SA31 3RB.

MORE NEWS

The second is Taylor’s Recycling of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, Monkton.

The company is applying for a licence to use Strawberry Hill Farm, Nash, Lamphey, SA71 5PG, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle only.

Owners and occupiers of the land related to or nearby those in the applications who wishes to make a representation on the applications must do so in writing to the Traffic Commissioner, Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF by September 14. A copy of the representations must also be sent to the applicant.