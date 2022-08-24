A former soldier has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after pleading guilty to two charges of possessing indecent images of a child.

Owen Davies, 24, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot appeared before Swansea Crown Court this morning (Wednesday) to admit possessing two category B images of a child and an additional charge of possessing 12 category C images of a child.

Davies denies a third charge, described by barrister Jon Tarrant who was acting for the Crown, as ‘extreme pornography’.

Judge Geraint Walters decreed that this charge should lie on Davies’ file pending sentence.

The offences took place in Abingdon between February 1, 2017 and August 4, 2020 whilst Davies was stationed at Squadron 3 Regiment, Dalton Barracks.

The court heard that Davies has since left the army in what Mr Tarrant described as 'a consequence of these ongoing matters’.

Judge Walters requested that sentencing be adjourned, enabling an all-options pre-sentence report to be completed by the probation service.

Sentencing will take place on September 15.

“As of today, the defendant has to register as a sex offender,” commented Judge Walters.

“Once the probations report is received, the judge will consider the correct sentence and the length of that sentence will determine the length of time he will remain on the register.”