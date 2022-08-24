ONE of the country’s most accomplished and globe-trotting choirs will be performing at Cardigan’s St Mary’s Church on Sunday morning.

All are welcome at the service and concert by the choristers of the Church of St Thomas in Farnham, Surrey, at 11am.

They will also be performing a concert at St Mary's in Tenby at 2pm on Saturday and singing evensong at St David's Cathedral on Monday, August 29.

The choir’s Welsh and English repertoire will include music by Mathias and Morfydd Owen, a brand new arrangement of the Welsh folk song 'Ar Lan y Môr' by Jordan Theis and a collection of their favourite new pieces from this year.

The church of St Thomas in Farnham, Surrey, is blessed to have a strong choral tradition of excellence going back to the 1860s.

Both boy and girl choristers and adult singers sing regular services and at Christmas, Easter, concerts and choir tours, the choirs all come together.

The adults are accomplished local singers, many of whom are ex-choristers themselves.

When their voices change, boy choristers often join the adult choir, while girl choristers generally continue to sing until they leave school.

Jordan Theis, Director of Music has led the choir since January 2022. He conducts Southwark Chamber Choir, The Community Choirs at St. Botolph-without-Aldgate, and teaches piano at Guildford High School.

He works as a section leader for the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.

The choir’s previous performances include Karl Jenkins' Requiem, and a concert of the Monteverdi Vespers in Guildford Cathedral.

They have toured European cities such as Brussels, Cologne and Venice and a tour to the Vatican and Rome is planned for 2023.

The choirs have made several recordings including one for the BBC2 drama Mother’s Day in 2019, and released a single in aid of charity supported by ClassicFM in 2020.

One of their choristers, now baritone in the adult choir, is Cardigan's Cai Thomas who was a finalist in the BBC's Chorister of the year competition and released the ClassicFM album of the year 'Seren' in 2020.