THE industrial estate fire that devastated the community of Waterston was not only tackled by firefighters, but local farmers put their lives on the line to help bring the blaze under control.

Only today, August 24, has Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed the fire, which began at Waterston Industrial Estate on August 14, finally been put out and the incident closed.

Now local farmers have come forward, with the Western Telegraph speaking to one member of the farming community who was 50 feet from the fire for over 12 hours, helping to keep it under control.

Alan Harris, who works for Locke Brothers in Freystrop, sat in a tanker for over 12 hours reversing in and out of the shed that was on fire, trying to keep the blaze under control.

Alan said that a crack team of farmers, working like clockwork, got together to continually keep Alan’s 3,000 gallon tanker filled, so that he could keep water on the fire for nigh on half a day.

Alan described being sat in his tanker from 2.30pm on the Sunday until 4am on Monday using one word, ‘boiling!’

“Basically we had a phone call off a man called Reece Thomas, who asked if we could come over with the tankers,” said Alan.

“He said, the fire was spreading and they could not get water there.”

The farmers helped bring water as firefighters ran out

As the blaze was raging, to make matters worse, hydrants in Waterston were empty, meaning the fire service was having to pick water up from Johnston and bring it across to the industrial estate.

“I was in the shed (where the fire broke) and stayed there and the boys kept bringing water to me,” said Alan.

“I was sucking out of their tankers to fill my tanker.”

Alan's tanker had a canon on it and he was using the canon to pump 3,000 gallons of water on the blaze every ten minutes for over 12 hours.

“It was just non-stop,” said Alan, who described how the situation got worse as the breeze began to build.

“The shed was on fire then the wind was going and it set fire to the hedge and the field behind.

“I could not see for the smoke where the canon was pointing, that was how much smoke there was.”

Farmers used a water canon to help the firemen

Alan said it wasn’t just him, a whole team of farmers worked round the clock to help the fire brigade get the blaze under control.

The team had the system so down that Alan didn’t even have to leave his tanker. He sat there reversing in and out the shed and his tanker was constantly getting refilled.

The names Alan mentioned that helped out included Neil Jones, Jack Griffiths, Andrew Jameson, Lee Jameson, Mikey Davies, Sean Savage and Tommy Grey.

Farmers were there from 2.30pm on the Sunday through to the early morning on Monday

Pembrokeshire County Council deputy Leader Paul Miller made a note of the farmer’s contributions on a terrible day for the county.

“I want to thank the local farmers who assisted the fire service to ensure that water was made available as the fire intensified,” said Cllr Miller.

"This community response is typical of the people of this county, which I am very proud to call home."

For Alan he said it all came down to teamwork.

“It was not just me,” said Alan. “All the boys were there and they just got stuck in. Everybody had their job.

“The fire brigade said we would have been in trouble if you guys hadn’t come along.”

