Three bells that have rung proud in St Mary the Virgin, Pembroke for the past 200 hundred years have had their ropes hung up for the final time after being deemed unsafe to ring.

The tower's three heaviest bells - which weigh in at a hefty combined weight of 26.75 cwt - had their ropes removed on Sunday morning however the ringers are determined to continue peeling the remaining five until they have sufficient funds to send them all away for a complete overhaul.

The ropes of the three unsafe bells being removed by young ringers Gethin, Iestyn, Tegan and Seren

Now the team has launched a massive £100,00 fund raising initiative to salvage and restore each of the tower’s eight bells and purchase an extra two.

“It’s a major initiative but we’re determined to do everything we can to ensure the bells at St Mary's carry on ringing for the town as they’ve done for over 200 years,” said tower captain Anne Bunker.

This will entail lowering each bell down through three trapdoors in the Norman tower to the vestry below from where they’ll be wheeled out to the main street to begin their journey to church bell specialists Blyth and Co. Ltd which are based in Newark. There they will be restored with new wheels, stays, pulleys, sliders, clappers and frames before being moved to Dorset for tuning.

“The problem that we face is the fact that the bells have been sadly neglected for a very long time,” continued Anne.

“No work has been done to them since the 1950s, and that was of a very poor quality. And the last time before that was in 1897 for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee when two new bells were added to the tower. And the problem has been made worse by the fact that Pembroke is situated close to the sea so the moisture that gets into the tower is salty.”

The restoration process is expected to take around six months which means the ringers will have to join their neighbouring bell towers in St Florence and Haverfordwest to continue practising their skill.

“We’re particularly fortunate in that we have a really keen band of ringers here in St Mary's including Dave Whiting who’s been ringing here for the past 40 years and a group of teenagers who come to ring with us every Sunday morning. And there are also a few youngsters waiting in the sidelines until they’re old enough to start ringing.”

To help boost their funds, the ringers are running a raffle where the winner will have a 45-minute ‘Quarter peal’ rung in their honour. The raffle will be drawn this Bank Holiday Monday at the King's Arms, Pembroke at 7pm.

If anyone would like to purchase a new bell for the tower, they can do so for the princely sum of £10,000.

Additional donations can be made on the ‘Save Pembroke’s Bells’ gofundme page which can be visited on https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-pembrokes-bells