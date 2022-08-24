As another bumper summer season draws to a close, visitors to Carew Castle are invited to dust down their finest gowns, tunics and wimples for a weekend of medieval fun at the popular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park-run attraction.

From Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29, the castle will play host to a visiting dignitary from the 15th century and his entourage.

During this time, visitors will be able to view the officers' table laid for dinner, visit the soldiers' mess and camp kitchen and learn about the archers and guards who are sworn to protect their master.

Carew Castle is the magnificent setting for the event. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Longbow demonstrations with authentic medieval weapons will form part of the festivities, with plenty of opportunities for younger visitors to gain practical hands-on experience.

A free Knight School session will take place each day at 10.30am, with Have-a-Go Archery running between 11am-3pm for a small extra charge.

Carew Castle manager Daisy Hughes said: “The coming Medieval Weekend promises to be one of the highlights of the season, with something to appeal to every member of the family.

“The event is included free with the normal admission fee, and there is no need to book places in advance."

“Nest Tearoom will be open throughout the weekend, serving a true taste of Pembrokeshire with delicious homemade cakes, light lunches and excellent coffee.”

Carew Castle’s Medieval Weekend will take place between 10am-4pm from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.

For further information about events throughout the National Park, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.