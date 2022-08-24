A Milford Haven man has been found by police to be in possession of almost £3,000 worth of cannabis.

Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Robert Duncan, 41, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven.

Duncan admitted an additional charge of driving his Vauxhall Vivaro at Caradogs Wells Road, Merlins Bridge whilst over the legal drug drive limit.

Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies told magistrates that police stopped Duncan’s vehicle for a routine check on the afternoon of May 26.

After carrying out a positive roadside drugs swipe, Duncan was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he admitted possessing the illegal Class C drug.

“I’ll be honest, mate, there’s cannabis in my van,” he told the officers.

A subsequent search of his vehicle found 284g of cannabis which, according to Mr Davies, had a street value of £2,840.

But this was dismissed by Duncan’s solicitor, Mr Peter Tarr.

“He bulk bought the cannabis and didn’t pay anywhere near the sum my friend was referring to,” he said.

“It’s not uncommon for users to buy cannabis much cheaper when they buy in bulk.”

Meanwhile further blood tests confirmed Duncan had been driving with 5.3ug of cannabis in his blood.

Duncan was ordered to pay a total of £910 in fines, costs and a court surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the cannabis.