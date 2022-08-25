OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are constantly out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether its stunning sceneries, the before, during and after of events or Pembrokeshire's varied wildlife, they never fail to capture the beauty of the county.

Here are just a few of our favourites that were recently submitted.

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Jenny AmblerPembroke Castle. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: Sunset over Foel Drygarn. Picture: David GillettSunset over Foel Drygarn. Picture: David Gillett

Western Telegraph: Otters. Picture: Liam WoolleyOtters. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Seal pup in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Richard ReesSeal pup in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Richard Rees

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Eerie. Picture: Ron OversEerie. Picture: Ron Overs

Western Telegraph: Freshwater East. Picture: Lynette Zoe DerringtonFreshwater East. Picture: Lynette Zoe Derrington

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Marine Walk. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesFishguard Marine Walk. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

If you would like to join our camera club and have your photos featured, click here.