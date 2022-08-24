HYWEL Dda University Health Board is hoping for success in the NHS Wales Awards.

Three projects run by the health board have been shortlisted, which celebrate innovative ideas for change, and how they can make a significant difference.

The projects that have been named as finalists include:

A multi-disciplinary team of health and social professionals in Carmarthenshire who provide intermediate care. They provide a range of short-term support that can help people recover in their home environment and prevent further decline which may otherwise lead to hospital admission. The team is a finalist in the Delivering Person-Centred Services category.

A project to improve the workflow and efficiency of pharmacy services in Glangwili Hospital has been shortlisted for the Enriching the Wellbeing Capability and Engagement of the Health and Care Workforce category.

A partnership pilot project between the Same Day Emergency Care team at Withybush Hospital and the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust. The team is the first SDEC team in Wales to accept direct referrals of patients from paramedics with the aim of avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions, improving the patient experience and supporting ambulance availability. The project was shortlisted in the Providing Services in Partnership Across NHS Wales category.Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “It is wonderful to see three of our teams of staff and partners showcased for their inspiring work together. Our health and care community in West Wales continues to strive to improve healthcare practices and patient care.”

MORE NEWS

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 10.

The NHS Wales Awards sees 24 finalists across eight categories, chosen by a panel of NHS experts. The panels will virtually visit each finalist to find out more before making their decision.

The awards are organised by Improvement Cymru, the national improvement service for NHS Wales and delivered by Public Health Wales.

To find out more about the awards, visit www.nhsawards.wales