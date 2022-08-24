YOU could help to save hens from slaughter by adopting them from a charity rehoming event in Boncath next month.

By adopting hens, you’ll not only be saving their life but also potentially finding your new best friend.

Because, just like dogs and cats, pet hens make great companions; they’ll give you cuddles, follow you around the garden, sit on your lap and listen to your worries.

The rehoming event is being held by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), who save around 50,000 hens from slaughter every year, on Sunday, September 4.

Jane Howorth, founder of the BHWT, said, “Adopting chickens is one of the most joyful, life-enriching, and feel-good things you can do.

“Not only do you get a warm, cosy glow from directly making an impact on the hens’ lives, but you also get a loving, affectionate pet, that will lay you delicious fresh eggs.

“Over the years, I’ve heard from so many people who have adopted hens for the first time and been completely won over by their charm and personality.

“It’s not just the hens’ lives that are changed for the better when they’re adopted, their keepers’ lives are too.”

If you would like to welcome some feathery friends into your life, you need to register with the BHWT by Thursday, September 1.

The charity does not charge a fee but asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.

To register your interest or for more information, visit: https://www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption/ or call: 01884 860084.