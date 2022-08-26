ROCK band Gun will be performing in Narberth next year.

It is one of three dates in Wales for next spring and follows a sold-out performance at The Tramshed with The Dead Daisies and at Planet Rockstock.

The tour is in support of the Glaswegian's latest album The Calton Songs (October 14, Cherry Red Records).

Gun's Dante Gizzi said: "A year ago, when we played The Patriot, it felt like old times. It was packed. We have a unique relationship with the Welsh rock audience. It has the feel of Scotland, it's amazing."

On the new album, which sees te band reimagine a range of songs, Jools Gizzi said: "When the pandemic hit we realised that it was the perfect time to try and counteract the bleakness that was all around. It felt like we couldn't write anything, or of course tour. Out of that darkness came a desire to completely rework these songs that we know the fans love, and bring a different, stripped down vibe."

Dante added: “It’s ironic that those feelings of negativity led to something so positive, a celebration of our career up to now”.

Gun, who won an MTV EMA, will be performing at Narberth's Queens Hall with support from Ashan Reach on Saturday, April 1.

Tickets are on sale now through https://www.gunofficial.co.uk/tour