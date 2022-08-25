A MAN will receive a 'substantial sentence' for historical sex offences against a child.

Daniel Jenkins, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court on August 23 and pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13.

The offences were all committed in Cardiff between February 2010 and February 2012.

Jenkins, who was unrepresented at court but still willing to be arraigned, pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard how Jenkins walked into a police station and confessed to the crimes.

Judge Huw Rees mentioned Jenkins, 47, will be receiving a substantial sentence.

READ MORE

Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, with Jenkins set to be back in court on September 21.

He was remanded in custody.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.