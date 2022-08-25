A MAN will receive a 'substantial sentence' for historical sex offences against a child.
Daniel Jenkins, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court on August 23 and pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13.
The offences were all committed in Cardiff between February 2010 and February 2012.
Jenkins, who was unrepresented at court but still willing to be arraigned, pleaded guilty to all charges.
The court heard how Jenkins walked into a police station and confessed to the crimes.
Judge Huw Rees mentioned Jenkins, 47, will be receiving a substantial sentence.
READ MORE
- Former Saundersfoot soldier now on sex offenders' register
- Jail sentence for man who stole Land Rover from caravan park
- Disgraced Pembrokeshire councillor struck off for illegal porn smear
Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, with Jenkins set to be back in court on September 21.
He was remanded in custody.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article