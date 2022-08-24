LOCAL fisherman Len Walters is being hailed as a hero after answering a Coastguard Mayday call to help three kayakers who got into difficulties in Ceibwr Bay yesterday.

Len was out aboard his boat Glas y Dorlan when the alarm was raised at 12.38pm after a walker on the coastal path spotted three people on two sit-on kayaks in trouble.

Diverting to the scene Len - a former stalwart of Cardigan RNLI - arrived to find one man clinging to his upturned kayak while a second was clutching his capsized craft as it drifted slowly away in the direction of Fishguard.

A youngster thought to be in his early teens could be seen stranded on nearby rocks.

“The first chap I picked up was absolutely exhausted,” Len, of St Dogmaels, told the Tivy-Side. “In fact he was so knackered he wasn’t even able to raise a shout for help.”

Having taken the man aboard and re-assured the youngster that help was on its way, Len proceeded towards the second kayaker who he then also dragged to safety.

“They were frightened, soaking wet, and obviously very grateful to see me come along,” he added.

In a Facebook post, the fisherman’s proud daughter Tara wrote: “Not all heroes wear capes - they wear yellow wellies!”

Max Hawkins, Senior Maritime Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, said: “Thankfully, this incident ended safely and we’re very grateful to the person who called 999 and asked for the coastguard after spotting something was wrong.

“And we’re also grateful to the fishing vessel that diverted to help.”

The emergency call triggered a multi-agency rescue effort co-ordinated by HM Coastguard following the Mayday broadcast from their Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Milford Haven.

Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Team, along with the HM Coastguard helicopter based at St Athan and two RNLI lifeboats from Fishguard, were also sent.

Following Len’s timely intervention all three casualties were taken back to Fishguard by lifeboat where they were checked over. No-one was injured in the incident.

Local fisherman Len Walters

“All three kayakers involved were reported to be using kayaks suited for going to sea and were all wearing flotation aids – this undoubtedly helped them,” said Mr Hawkins.

“But even the most experienced can be caught out by changing tides or weather conditions.

“It’s always helpful as well to have a mobile phone or another means of calling for help.

“If you’re sea kayaking, take a phone in a waterproof bag, or carry a 406 personal locator beacon for more remote locations.”

A spokesperson for RNLI Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat said: "Our ALB, shortly followed by our ILB was tasked to assist two adults and a child who were in the water due to their kayaks capsizing near Ceibwr, Cardigan.

"Following a quick launch, we made best speed to the scene.

"Whilst en route, local fishing vessel Glas Y Dorlan rescued the two adults who were drifting with their kayaks, with the child making it to safety on the nearby rocks.

"Shortly after, our ALB arrived on scene and launched the XP boat to collect the child, whilst the two adults and their boats were transferred onboard the lifeboat.

"With all persons accounted for safe and well, the lifeboats returned to Fishguard Harbour with the casualties at around 14:30 to be met by their family."

Len Walters is pictured with wife Mandy and son Aaron.