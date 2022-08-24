As the countdown begins to tomorrow's GCSE results, young people are being urged to ‘celebrate responsibly’.

“It’s natural to go out to celebrate and socialise, but please do so safely and responsibly,” said Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Guy Woodham.

“Please look after yourself and each other.”

Cllr Woodham’s caution has been echoed by Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services and other local agencies following the recent spate of incidents at local venues where young people aged 16 and under have been affected by alcohol and drugs.

Local professionals are now working together to minimise the risk to young people through education and mitigation measures.

They are also appealing to parents and carers to support them and have issued the following advice:

Ask your child for access to their phone location so that you can locate them with ease should you need to pick them up ;

Make sure that you have arranged lifts for your children to return home from the event and plan this with timings, prior to the event;

Double check with other parents or carers if your children have let you know they are staying at a friend’s house after the event;

Ensure your child knows who to contact if they feel unsafe and want to leave;

Ensure their phone is charged and has sufficient credit too.

If an organised event is taking place at a venue, be there at the end of the event to collect your children, or wait nearby for the duration ready to collect them.