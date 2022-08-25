A MAN has appeared at Swansea Crown Court and reiterated the not guilty pleas he gave to Haverfordwest Magistrates for alleged fraud committed in Fishguard.

Owen Duggan, 40, is alleged to have committed fraud under sections one and two of the Fraud Act 2006 by dishonestly making a false representation to Pembrokeshire County Council.

It is alleged that he told the council that premises at St Mary's Field, Fishguard, was a storage unit in use by Fishguard Sports AFC, which Mr Duggan is alleged to have known was untrue and did so to gain for another.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on October 29, 2020, June 23, 2020, March 29, 2020 and January 7, 2020.

St Mary's Field, Fishguard, home to Fishguard Sports AFC. Where the containers are located

Duggan pleaded not guilty to the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 26 and elected for trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Appearing at Swansea on August 23, Duggan, of Heol Dewi, pleaded not guilty to four charges of fraud by false representation.

Duggan's trial will take place on December 7.

He was released on unconditional bail.

