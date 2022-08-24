Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident of serious assault that occurred on Friday, August 12 between 9pm and 10pm in Kensington Road, Neyland. The victim was a man in his twenties.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH - wounding with intent, and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
MORE NEWS
- Suspended sentence for man who left teeth marks in police officer's arm
- Almost £3,000 of illegal drugs found in man's van, court hears
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20220813-431.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here