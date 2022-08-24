Reports are coming in of a suspected 'sewage pollution incident' that has occurred at one of Pembrokeshire's most popular seaside destinations, namely Wiseman's Bridge which lies between Saundersfoot and Amroth.
Natural Resources Wales has reported that the incident happened upstream and it is believed they are currently monitoring the situation.
The public health warning was issued earlier this evening by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Health officials have confirmed that the discharge 'could potentially affect bathing water with an increased risk of infection'.
Despite the sewage pollution, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that the beach remains open.
