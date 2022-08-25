Fire officials were called to the scene of a blaze at the Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth on Wednesday (August 24).

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were summoned to the site at Caneston Woods following reports that a shed had caught fire in the resort's grounds.

MORE NEWS

It is believed that the shed was used for storing gardening equipment.

The fire crew have confirmed that the blaze was quickly brought under control.