Fire officials were called to the scene of a blaze at the Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth on Wednesday (August 24).
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were summoned to the site at Caneston Woods following reports that a shed had caught fire in the resort's grounds.
MORE NEWS
It is believed that the shed was used for storing gardening equipment.
The fire crew have confirmed that the blaze was quickly brought under control.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here