Cynthia Hughes (Fishguard)

Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, surrounded by her family at her new home in Pulborough, West Sussex. Cynthia, formerly of Fishguard, a very much loved, gentle, gracious, wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, mamgu and friend to so many will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private funeral is to take place at Worthing Crematorium, with family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, online at www.safehandsfuneralservice.co.uk/donations or by cheque made payable Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Penny Strachan, Safe Hands Funeral Services, The Forge, 38 West Street, Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4EE.

Dorothy Bowen (Lamphey)

Peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on Sunday, August 14, Mrs Dorothy Bowen aged 97 years, formerly of Flemish Court, Lamphey. Devoted wife of the late Stan. Dorothy will be sadly missed by Brian and Jill, Barry and Julie (sons and daughters-in-law), together with Clare and Helen, Simon and Samantha (grandchildren), Oliver and James, Isabella and Oscar (great grandchildren).

Funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday, August 31 at 11.30am. The funeral cortege will leave from Flemish Court at 10.45am. There will be family flowers only, with donations if so desired for Ashdale Care Home, c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Margaret Narbett (Swansea)

Peacefully at home in Dunvant, Swansea on August 16 with her family Paul, Julie, Simon at her side. Youngest sister of Raymond, Maureen and the late Lewis Roach, Tanyard Farm.

The funeral on Friday, September 2 at Llanelli Crematorium 3pm.

Patricia Davies (Haverfordwest)

Patricia passed away peacefully on August 14 at Withybush General Hospital aged 74 years. Much loved she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Friday, August 26 with the service at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o Cancer Research UK, Angel Building, 407, St John Street, London, EC1V 4AD. Enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Patrick Dando (Herbrandston)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday, August 11 of Patrick John Dando, aged 76 years, of Havens Park, Herbrandston. Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private funeral service has been arranged. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Gainfort (Dale)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Friday, August 12 of David Gainfort, aged 76 years, formerly of Dale. Husband of Sharman, a devoted father to Katie, Mark and James and a loving grandfather to Kayleigh, Jasmine, Lily, Maisie, Poppy and Connor, David was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service took place on Wednesday, August 24 at 2pm at St. Katharine's & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. Strictly no flowers by request, donations in lieu for Dale Coastguard can be made by following this JustGiving link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/d-gainfort. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Paul Griffiths (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Saturday, July 30 at Withybush Hospital, Paul of Dinas Road, Fishguard. Beloved father of Peter and Tim, loving grandfather of Thomas, William, James and Daniel.

The funeral service was held on Friday, August 26 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Peter Grundy (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Tuesday, August 16 of Peter Edward Grundy, aged 65 years, formerly of Coombs Drive, Milford Haven. A loving brother and brother-in-law to Elisabeth and John, Robert and Alicia, Eraine and Derek and dearly loved by all the wider family, Peter will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral details have not been finalised. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Helen Bush (Goodwick)

Suddenly at her home on Monday, August 15, Helen of Goodwick. Beloved wife of Steve, loving mother of Lee and Nicky, much loved grandmother of Lauren and a dear sister.

Funeral service on Friday, September 2 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard Animal Welfare' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Alma Bowen (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, August 16 of Alma Dawn Bowen, aged 87 years, of Burgage Green Road, St. Ishmaels, Haverfordwest. A beloved wife of John, a devoted mother and mother in-law to Jeffrey and Tania, a loving sister of Yvonne Gainfort and sister-in-law of George Bowen and family, Alma was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 30 at 3:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No flowers by request, donations in lieu for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent direct to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.