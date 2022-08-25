A road was closed after a car left collided with a property in New Quay, police have confirmed.
Police closed the town's Church Street yesterday evening, August 24.
Local reports said a car had come off the road and into a garden.
Another local report said traffic had to be stopped by the emergency services from the bottom of the hill by the Captain's chip shop.
No one was reported to be injured.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were at the scene of the crash for almost three hours.
The statement said: "We were called to a collision on Church Street, New Quay, at 5.30pm on Wednesday, 24 August, after a car had left the road and collided with a property.
"The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and reopened at around 8.20pm."
