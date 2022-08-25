ALMOST three-quarters of pupils in Carmarthenshire achieved A*-C grades in their GCSEs this year.

Carmarthenshire County Council has congratulated pupils across the county on the receipt of their results today. It is the first time exams have been sat since 2019, thanks to the covid pandemic.

72.1 per cent of year 11 students in the county achieved an A*-C grade, almost four per cent higher than the 68.6 per cent national average.

It is also an increase of 1.2 per cent on the 2019 exams, although the council stressed that this year’s results are not directly comparable with any other year.

Across the county, 27.2 per cent of pupils received the highest A*-A grade which is 5.9 per cent higher than 2019 and just under two per cent higher than the national average of 25.1 per cent.

91.6 per cent of students achieved an A*-E grade.

Speaking on behalf of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr. Glynog Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language said: “We are so happy for those young people who are receiving their well-earned GCSE grades, congratulations to you all.”

“Carmarthenshire County Council is very proud of our young people’s achievements, as are we of the support and commitment given by their teachers, support staff, families and friends.

"Thank you all for your hard work in what has been a challenging couple of years, due to the COVDI-19 pandemic. We wish you all well in your future endeavours.”

In a joint statement, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Chief Executive, Wendy Walters and Director of Education and Children’s Services, Gareth Morgans added: “We are extremely proud what of has been achieved by our learners and they fully deserve these results.

"This year, for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, our GCSE learners have sat examinations.

"The pandemic, however, has loomed large over their preparations and they, along with their teachers, support staff, families and friends, have had to display resilience and dedication to achieve these fantastic results. We are grateful to you all.”

“We would also like to thank our schools and their staff for their continued hard work and commitment to providing our learners with the very best opportunities to succeed.”