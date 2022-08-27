THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is a hub for all things photography across the Pembrokeshire county.
We have 2,500 members who regularly post stunning pictures showcasing the beauty of the county.
Each week we also set our members a theme and this week was a tough one with the letter 'U'. The camera club got creative with their pictures ranging from an 'underexposed' image of a black screen to upside down.
Here are just a few of our favourites.
