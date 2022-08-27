THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is a hub for all things photography across the Pembrokeshire county.

We have 2,500 members who regularly post stunning pictures showcasing the beauty of the county.

Each week we also set our members a theme and this week was a tough one with the letter 'U'. The camera club got creative with their pictures ranging from an 'underexposed' image of a black screen to upside down.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Up in the air on Newgale. Picture; Jenny AmblerUp in the air on Newgale. Picture; Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: Upside down squirrel. Picture: Karen MorrisUpside down squirrel. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Under the bridge. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithUnder the bridge. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Is under or over the way to go? Picture: Ron oversIs under or over the way to go? Picture: Ron overs

Western Telegraph: Undecided on which path to take. Picture: Rowenna SinclairUndecided on which path to take. Picture: Rowenna Sinclair

Western Telegraph: Upstream at Sealyham Woods. Picture: Claire HodgesUpstream at Sealyham Woods. Picture: Claire Hodges

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.