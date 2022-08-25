Police have launced an investigation after a black Volkswagon Polo was damaged in Pembroke Dock.

The rear windscreen and wing mirror of the vehicle were damaged whilst the car was parked in London Road.

Police have confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 1.20am on Thursday, August 18.

MORE NEWS

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can be contaxcted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/6296/18/08/2022/02/C. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.