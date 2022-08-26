A 35-year-old Tenby man has been fined £120 for an offence of assaulting a woman by beating.
Daniel Preston of Newell Hill appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday August 24.
He pleaded guilty to the charge which dated back to April 24. He also admitted breaching a bail condition not to contact the woman.
As well as the fine, Preston was also ordered to pay £85 costs, but the court was told that no order was being made for compensation because the woman concerned had not made a complaint and had not been injured.
