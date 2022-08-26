The life of 11-year-old Zac Thompson, described by his loved ones as ‘the blue-eyed boy who wanted his name to be known’, will be celebrated in style this Sunday when a Memorial Cup and Family Fun Day takes place in his hometown of Pembroke Dock.

Zac Thompson

“This is going to be the biggest and best family fun day that Pembroke Dock will ever have seen”, say event organisers.

The celebration gets underway at midday and will include singing, dancing, inflatables, carnivals stalls and loads more. Most importantly there will be a cup match between the two football teams that played alongside the superb little sportsman since he was just five years old.

All proceeds from the event will be divided between the RNLI and the Air Ambulance.

“Let's make this Memorial Day a day for the history books,” added the organisers.

“We hope to see you all there.”