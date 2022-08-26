- Lewis Haines is in crown court and could be sentenced today
- Haines, 31, murdered Lily Sullivan, 18, in Pembroke in December last year
- Lily is said to have been strangled. Her body was then dumped in the Millpond
- Haines admitted to the murder in June
- Sentencing was delayed due to the prosecution alleging there was a 'sexual element' to the murder
- Haines faces a minimum term of either 15 years or 30 years
