LIVE: Lily Sullivan murderer Lewis Haines to be sentenced

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Lewis Haines is in crown court and could be sentenced today
  • Haines, 31, murdered Lily Sullivan, 18, in Pembroke in December last year
  • Lily is said to have been strangled. Her body was then dumped in the Millpond
  • Haines admitted to the murder in June
  • Sentencing was delayed due to the prosecution alleging there was a 'sexual element' to the murder
  • Haines faces a minimum term of either 15 years or 30 years

0 Comments
