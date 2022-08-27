A pensioner has been found guilty of harassing a fellow resident of his village.

Christopher Woody, 75, of Tavernspite, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 24.

He denied the charge of harassment without violence but was convicted after the court heard evidence.

The charge claimed that, on September 14, Woody walked on to the driveway of a farmhouse in Tavernspite and 'stood staring' at the resident on three occasions.

Following the conviction, Woody was given a restraining order with the conditions that he is not to contact or make reference to the other resident directly or indirectly, apart from through solicitors, and that he must not go within 50 metres of the property concerned.

He was also ordered to pay £650 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, with a surcharge of £69.