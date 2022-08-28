A Milford Haven teenager has been banned from driving for 17 months.

The disqualification was handed down to 18-year-old James Turner of Robert Street by Haverfordwest magistrates on Thursday, August 25.

He admitted driving a Ford Corsa on Dredgman Hill, Haverfordwest on August 13 after consuming excess alcohol.

The court heard that a blood test showed 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, nearly twice the legal limit of 35.

In addition to the ban, Turner was fined £250 with a surcharge of £100 and costs of £65.