A quiz night in aid of Prostate Cymru will take place in Narberth's RAOB Club on Sunday September 4.
The charity is the chosen one of Eric Bates, the Provincial Grand Primo for the South Pembrokeshire Province, which has lodges in Kilgetty, Narberth, Pembroke Dock and Saundersfoot.
"Fundraising is well underway with lots of events," said Eric. "We started with an Easter prize bingo followed by The Big Breakfast in the Narberth Buffs Social Club in May."
The quiz night in the club on the Town Moor starts at 7.30pm and there is plenty of free parking.
There will be trophies for the winning team and a booby prize for the weakest link.
For more information, contact Eric on 07980179276.
