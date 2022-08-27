Over £870 in stolen items have been recovered by police in Pembroke Dock.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit assisted Pembroke Dock officers with a vehicle stop on Thursday, August 25, following a report of shoplifting.

Officers said that one of the people in the vehicle has been charged with shoplifting, while checks on another one of the occupants showed he was wanted for bail offences.

Over £870 of stolen items were subsequently recovered.