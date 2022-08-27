Land around the drought-hit Llys-y-frân reservoir has received a biodiversity boost.

Potential meadow areas around the reservoir have seen their first ‘green hay’ spreading event.

The hay was sourced from National Botanical Gardens of Wales wildflower meadows and will improve biodiversity and increase native species in the meadows.

It was crucial that the hay spreading was completed the same day as it was cut, to ensure the seeds were transferred successfully

Volunteers from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park teamed up with Llys-y-frân rangers and the biodiversity team to support the spreading of the green hay.

The meadow will be surveyed next season and the cut from this meadow will then be spread onto another area next year.

This is the first project to be undertaken with volunteers at Llys-y-frân since the site re-opened to the public in 2021.

The intention is to form a ‘Friends of’ group and work closer with local communities to enhance our green infrastructure and support wellbeing.

The project has been funded and co-ordinated by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s Biodiversity Team as part of the company's commitment to enhancing ecology, within its biodiversity strategy.

Gemma Williams, DCWW Biodiversity and Ecology Advisor said: “It is essential that we play our role in maintaining and improving the health of our environment.

" Projects such as this one not only enhance biodiversity and the environment, but also helps us use our visitor attraction sites as hubs for wellbeing, and contribute positively to the communities we serve.

" It was a delight to be working alongside volunteers and talk to them about the important and valued contribution volunteers make to our communities.”

Llys-y-frân’s activities on land and water include paddle sports, open water swimming, archery, climbing, axe throwing and off road Crazi-Bugz cars.

There are also six dedicated walking trails and mountain bike trails free to ride,

Parking is just £3 all day and free for the first hour.

