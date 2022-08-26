A CARDIGAN man is set to stand trial over allegations of child rape.
Nathan Griffiths, 32, of Golwg Y Castell, Cardigan, will appear in court on two charges of sexual activity with a minor.
Griffiths is accused of two counts of raping a child under 13, alleged to have happened between January 19, 2014, and January 20, 2015.
He is set to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 14.
