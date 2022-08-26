FORMER Ministry of Defence properties on the outskirts of Haverfordwest are to be used as council housing.

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that it has bought 46 former MoD properties.

The three-bedroomed houses at the Cashfields Estate were purchased using a Land and Buildings Development Grant from Welsh Government, which was gratefully received to assist with the acquisition of these properties.

Eight properties already had tenants, which means that 38 properties will be let, in small batches, over the next few months.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing operations and regulatory services, said it was the first significant acquisition of council housing for more than a generation.

“We are very proud indeed to announce this purchase,” she said.

“The properties will be a hugely welcome addition to our housing stock and provide much needed three bed accommodation for those currently on the Choice Homes waiting list.”

The council say properties are currently being brought up to Welsh Housing Quality Standards and will be allocated via Pembrokeshire County Council’s Choice Homes weekly list when they are ready to be occupied.

They say the acquisition will help to reduce the homelessness pressures on the council, which increased sharply as a result of the pandemic.

A spokesperson said it will also help reduce the numbers now waiting on Choice Homes Register for social housing.

August 11 was marked a significant day for the council when they handed over the keys to the first two households.

The first householder, who had been homeless for over a year and was in temporary accommodation, said: “I’m over the moon. The house is lovely, perfect for me and the kids.

"It is so nice and so private, and a really good size. I feel safe and at peace here.”

The second household, Shaun and Ceri Bevington, became homeless following a family bereavement and have resided in temporary accommodation for the past six months.

They said they were very happy.

“This is an absolutely positive move for us,” they said. “There’s plenty of space for the kids and the family can settle and put down roots.

“The house is twice as much as we expected. We never imagined it to be like this. The location is beautiful and it feels quiet and safe. Everything is fantastic here, we absolutely love this place.”

Pictured at the Cashfields Estate are (left to right): Cllr Michelle Bateman, Shaun and Ceri Bevington, and Julie Askew and Martin Peake from the Council’s Housing team

Cllr Jon Harvey, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said the council is pushing on with its ambitious plans.

Cllr Harvey said: “The acquisition of 46 properties at the Cashfields Estate is a welcome addition to the council’s housing stock and is allied to Pembrokeshire County Council’s ambitious new council house building programme which will see the construction and delivery of much needed new energy efficient properties over the coming years.”

The Council is also continuing to purchase houses where required in order to maximise the numbers of council houses due to the acute shortage of social and affordable homes in the county.

