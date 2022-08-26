AN exciting line up of chefs and food writers are on the menu of delights to be found at Narberth Food Festival next month.

Among those signed on to participate in the two-day event are festival patron Angela Gray and former Great British Bake Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci.

Michelle Evans-Fecci and Angela Gray

They will be among a roster of top names sharing their knowledge and expertise and talking about their latest projects when the festival returns after a two year break on September 24 and 25.

Michelle Evans-Fecci, who now lives near Tenby, grew up on a farm where she learned the basics of cooking, baking and vegetable growing from her parents.

On the popular TV baking show Great British Bake Off she was known for her flavoursome, colourful bakes and for championing locally-sourced seasonal produce.

She had a lifelong dream to write her own recipe book and The Seasonal Baker, her first cookbook, is full of tasty seasonal recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

She will be demonstrating two tasty dessert recipes at the festival

Angela Gray’s ninth cookery book, Just Bread, is released on September 8th.

Her Cookery School at Llanerch Vineyard is known as one of the top ten culinary schools in the UK, welcoming guests from near and far to immerse themselves into a culinary adventure.

Tasty street food is a feature of the festival. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

A chef, food writer and broadcaster, Angela has spent 40 plus years developing her recipes, based on her extensive travels and work experiences.

Her client list has included composer Lord Lloyd-Webber, Ex-First Minister Rhodri Morgan, the Welsh Assembly Government, Count and Countess Du Maigret and Count and Countess de Linburg Stirum, to name a few..

Other local favourites sharing their passion for good food will be Matt Waldron, of the Stackpole Inn, who has an impressive track record having worked in top kitchens and Michelin-starred restaurants, and Carmarthen-based Carwyn Graves, author of Welsh Food Stories and the bestselling Apples of Wales, who was instrumental in establishing the national collection of Welsh varieties at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

Carwyn Graves (left) and Matt Waldron

More programme details and guest names will be released in the coming weeks.

Narberth Food Festival is organised by a team of dedicated volunteers who are passionate about celebrating the best of Welsh food and drink.

Colin Russell, chairman of Narberth Food Festival committee, said: “We are so pleased to see some familiar faces return to the festival and look forward to introducing some new names and ideas along the way too.

The Narberth Food Festival sign welcomes visitors

“We have a lot to celebrate with the return of the festival this year with a great mix of demonstrations, workshops and talks on top of everything else the festival has to offer.

“A lot of work goes into organising this event and we are grateful for everyone’s support. We look forward to seeing everyone for two days of food and festivities in September.”

Narberth Food Festival takes place over the weekend of Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25, 2022.

To ensure easy access, the festival site on the Town Moor Car park will be served by shuttle buses running from two park and ride car parks on the day.

Entry is £5 adults, under 16s free, per day.

For more information, go to www.narberthfoodfestival.com