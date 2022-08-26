Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA in St David’s has been awarded an internationally acclaimed eco-award.

The 3-16 Church in Wales school has been awarded their first Green Flag Award thanks to the environmental education programme, Eco-Schools.

Eco-Schools is an international programme run in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government. Over 90% of schools in Wales are registered on the programme.

The Eco-Schools programme inspires and empowers pupils to be leaders of change in their community, helping them learn about sustainable living and global citizenship while giving them the information and support they need to make changes that will benefit their school, local environment and wider community, such as reducing waste, energy consumption, transport, healthy living and litter issues.

As part of their Eco-Schools assessment, pupils at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi took part in community litter picks, raised money for a wide range of local, national and international charities, grew their own food and took part in regular Outdoor Learning activities, also gaining the Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools award at the same time.

The school developed links with local environmental organisation Eco Dewi and became involved in the Erw Dewi Community Garden. During the summer term, pupils participated in a Virtual Walk to Lesotho, raising money for their proposed trip to Lesotho during the Autumn term.

Katherine Turner, Eco Schools Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to have achieved our first Eco Schools Wales Green Flag. This award reflects the huge amount of work that pupils and staff have put into raising awareness of, and acting upon, environmental issues. We have numerous exciting projects planned for next year to make our school an even greener place to be.”

Bethan Evans-Phillips, Education Officer for Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Congratulations to Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi on their amazing achievement. They are a shining example of how young people in Wales are committed to achieving a sustainable future for their school but also for their wider community and local environment.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language, also congratulated the school on their award, saying: “Well done Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi on a truly fantastic achievement. The school has worked really hard on a wide range of environmental issues and it’s great to hear that there are further exciting plans for next year.”

For more information on the Eco-Schools programme, visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru