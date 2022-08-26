A TEENAGER who has links to Pembrokeshire has been reported missing.
South Wales Police are looking for 14-year-old Deacon, who’s last name has not been released.
The teenager, who lives in Pontypridd, was last seen at 10pm on Saturday, August 20.
He is five foot five inches with short, black hair and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.
The force said he has links to Haverfordwest as well as Cardiff, Swansea and Gwent.
Anyone who sees Deacon is asked to get in touch with the force by calling 101 or visiting https://orlo.uk/aFBn2 and giving the reference 2200283073.
