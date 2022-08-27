A STAPLE in many towns and villages over the decades were parades and marches.

These allowed the communities to show their support for and to celebrate a number of events including military service, carnivals.

Th marches have also celebrated national events including Queen's Jubilees.

Over the years, Pembrokeshire has been host to a number of these marches, which range from formal, solemn military parades where soldiers are leaving to go to or returning from war and marking anniversaries of wars to fun, light-hearted carnivals to celebrate the summer or the towns as a whole.

Here we take a look at some of the marches from across the county including those soldiers heading out to fight in the First and possibly Second World War and marching bands celebrating in parades and Mardi Gras'.

Soldiers marching through Haverfordwest around 1914-1918. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Undated image of Mardi Gras brass band in Milford Haven. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Queens Arms marching through Pembroke Dock in the 1980s. Picture: Nerys Butland

Soldiers marching through Law Street, Haverfordwest during the First World War. Picture: Nathan Harvey

Soldiers marching through High Street, Haverfordwest approximately 1940s/50s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Undated image of the RAF marching through Water Street, Pembroke Dock. Picture: James Sharon Clague

The images were supplied by members of our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories, where we are regularly provided with great pictures from years gone by of all sorts of events and the landmarks we have come to know and love.

