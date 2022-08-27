There will be water, water everywhere for plumber Peter Kidney this morning – but it is all in a good cause.

At 10.30am today, Saturday August 27, Peter will take the plunge in an eight-mile sea swim to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Peter, 64, from Manorbier, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, and so is doing his round-Caldey swim to help raise both funds and awareness for Prostate Cymru.

He said: "I, like many men, have had prostate cancer. After having an operation in February 2021 at The Heath, under surgeon Matthew Jeffries, I was back in work within 6 weeks.

“Thank God my wife forced me to visit the GP because of constant urinary tract infections, as it quite possibly saved my life.”

Peter will be starting his swim from Tenby’s Castle Beach at 10.30am, swimming three miles out from Tenby, two miles round the back of Caldey and then three miles back to shore.

He has already doubled his target by raising more than £2,000 for Prostate Cymru, which he describes as ‘an amazing charity’.

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support, it has been overwhelming.”

You can donate to Peter's fundraiser here.