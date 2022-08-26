LEWIS Haines will spend a minimum of 23 years in prison after Swansea Crown Court found that there was sexual misconduct in the murder of Lily Sullivan.

His Honour Judge Paul Thomas ruled that Haines killed Lily out of frustration that his sexual advances were rejected.

Stating the facts of the case Judge Thomas ruled Haines had taken Lily’s top off before dumping her body in Pembroke’s Millpond on the night she was murdered.

In a sombre day in court, Lily’s mother Anna’s victim impact statement was read out.

Lily was Anna Sullivan’s only daughter. She revealed she had to go through 14 miscarriages before being blessed with the birth of Lily.

Mrs Sullivan said her life will forever be on pause until her time comes and she can be reunited with her daughter.

Haines brutally murdered Lily, 18, in December 2021, after meeting her by chance in nightclub, Out, formally Paddles.

CCTV footage shows Haines and Lily outside Out, formally Paddles, where they met by chance

His Honour Judge Thomas was scathing in his final assessment of Haines as the killer was finally sentenced at Swansea Crown Court today, August 26.

On Haines, Judge Thomas said: “Lily was willing to engage in some intimacy with you. It is when she refused to go further you became frustrated and violent. In my view you did take her top off leaving her naked from the waist up on a December night in a secluded spot."

"The brutal murder of Lily was done because you wanted the intimacy between you to progress to full intercourse. You got frustrated and tried to force her, taking her jacket and skimpy top off.

“She then told you she would complain about what you had done. In order to stop her doing this you strangled her. She must have been terrified. An 19-year-old girl alone in the dark with a powerful man entirely at your mercy.

"Her death at the age of 18, just on the edge of adulthood, has caused devastation to many.

"There clearly was sexual conduct in the murder.

"There are other aggravating factors; the vulnerability of Lily, strangulation, and a motivation to silence her."

Haines walked past Lily's mum who was waiting to pick up her daughter. At this point Lily's body was in the Millpond

Haines' starting point for sentence was 30 years. He eventually received 23 years, being given credit for a guilty plea and the fact there were no pre-meditated circumstances in the murder.

In a heart-wrenching statement read in court Mrs Sullivan described her daughter as beautiful, kind and forgiving.

"I wish I could have protected her from the evil she met that night,” said Mrs Sullivan.

"What I cannot come to terms with is the man who killed Lily knew I was waiting for her and saw me at the garage and chose not to help.

“Things will never be the same. The loss I feel cannot be described. My life is on pause until it is my time and we can be together."

CCTV footage from the night

Speaking outside Swansea Crown Court, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Yelland described Lewis Haines as “violent and predatory”, while hoping Lily’s family and friends could begin to rebuild their lives.

“The life sentence handed down today to Lewis Haines ensures he will not be able to freely harm others in the community,” he said.

“This sentencing is no consolation for family and friends of Lily, but I hope this will be a step forward in the slow process of rebuilding their lives.

“Today my thoughts are entirely with them.”

Below is Mrs Sullivan’s heart-breaking personal statement, read out in full today in court on her behalf.

"Lily was born on Tuesday, July 9, 2003, at 11.10am at Morriston Hospital. I suffered 14 miscarriages prior to Lily being born. I was resigned to not having any children so when Lily was born it was amazing. She gave purpose to my life. Everything made sense when Lily arrived.

"I would like to describe my special girl. She was beautiful, forgiving and kind. She was not angry or confrontational. She was a dependable friend to all and very trusting. She was a talented artist who loved to doodle. She loved clothes and make-up and loved her music, especially house music. She had only just started going out with friends on a regular basis.

"Lily had so much to look forward to. She had started driving lessons, going to college. She was robbed of her future. Things were starting to become normal after many years of trauma. The thought of Lily being taken away is unbearable. I am suffering with many physical symptoms. I suffer with panic attacks. They fill me with terror. I cannot sleep. I feel numb and in a daze. There are days where I feel nothing at all.

"I try not to feel anything. I stopped having emotions or letting anyone close as this opens the floodgates. I am broken inside. It is like I do not know why I was put on this earth. My life exists only to see her again. I have thought about God. I used to be afraid of dying but now I cannot wait to be with her again. I want to be reunited with my girl. Until then my life is on pause. I question the point of my existence. My body makes noises I do not recognise. I wake up in the night seeing Lily in the water.

"I picture the man responsible for Lily’s death. He looked me straight in the eye knowing what he had done.

"She was trying to get back to me when she was in trouble. I play the night over and over in my head. These thoughts never leave me. I will never know what happened to Lily that night.

"When I think of the person who took her life I feel angry and confused.

"What I cannot come to terms with is the man who killed Lily knew I was waiting for her and saw me at the garage and chose not to help. He did nothing which I cannot forgive.

"It is all so senseless. I think about his family and the devastation it has caused for so many people.

"I find notes Lily has written to me and I cannot read them. I struggle to speak to friends about her because the pain is unbearable. I miss her so much. I cannot describe the constant pain I am in. We went through so much together and had the best relationship.

"The awful way her life was taken, I feel absolutely broken. I wish I could go back in time and stop her going out. I wish I could have protected her from the evil she met that night.

"I will never understand why this happened as it did not need to happen. The senseless actions of one person has caused unbearable pain. To have such disregard for someone’s life is beyond comprehension.

"Things will never be the same. The loss I feel can not be described. I am existing in a constant nightmare. My life is on pause until it is my time and we can be together again."