A thief who made off with nearly £1,000 worth of items from shops in the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area has been sent to prison for 20 weeks.
Amongst items taken by Luke Ian Brummitt, 44, of Queen Street, were 21 children’s wetsuits, eight bodyboards, alcohol and food.
Magistrates in Haverfordwest on Thursday, August 25, said they imposed the prison sentence because of Brummitt’s previous convictions and these latest multiple offences.
MORE NEWS
- Lily Sullivan's murderer Lewis Haines gets minimum of 23 years in prison
- Three jailed following £2m cannabis seizure at Whitland factory
In total, Brummitt admitted stealing
- two Amazon firesticks, worth £30, from Asda, Pembroke Dock on June 23
- a bottle of Smirnoff vodka, worth £25, from Tesco, Pembroke Dock on July 9
- two chicken breasts and two steaks from The Green Garage, Pembroke on July 19
- meat worth £25 from Tesco on July 1
- four one-litre bottles of vodka, worth £84, from the Co-op, Pembroke on August 8
- eight bodyboards, worth £191.93 from One Stop Shop, Pembroke on August 15
- and 21 children’s wetsuits, worth £600, from One Stop Shop, Pembroke on August 8.
He was given a prison sentence of 18 weeks for the thefts, with a further consecutive 14 days imprisonment for failing to comply with supervision requirements following his previous release from prison.
He was also ordered to pay £80 costs and a total of £980 compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here